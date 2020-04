Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 19:55 Hits: 3

Beijing could use the coronavirus-induced economic crisis to go on a buying spree. The U.S. and European governments must restrict the purchasing of distressed companies in sensitive sectors.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/15/china-is-bargain-hunting-and-western-security-is-at-risk/