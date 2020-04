Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 12:08 Hits: 0

Hungary’s authoritarian leader has granted himself dictatorial powers, but his neglect of the country’s health system and his powerlessness in the face of a depreciating currency will come back to haunt him.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/14/hungary-viktor-orban-authoritarianism-cant-eradicate-coronavirus-by-decree/