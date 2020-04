Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 16:06 Hits: 1

Refugees, migrant laborers, and the global poor are especially susceptible to the pandemic. There’s little time to bridge the gap between haves and have-nots.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/14/coronavirus-pandemic-humanitarian-crisis-world-most-vulnerable-refugees-migrant-workers-global-poor/