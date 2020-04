Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 19:20 Hits: 0

As India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh extend their nationwide coronavirus shutdowns, policymakers examine whether one-size-fits-all measures make sense for the months ahead.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/14/lockdown-starvation-poorer-economies-weigh-impossible-choice-coronavirus-pandemic-south-asia/