Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 07:29 Hits: 5

The Blue and White leader’s colleagues and former allies have denounced him for caving to Benjamin Netanyahu—but his conciliatory gesture is a sign of statesmanship, not weakness.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/07/benny-gantz-israel-did-the-right-thing-by-putting-his-country-first/