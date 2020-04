Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 18:21 Hits: 3

By listing a Russian white supremacist group as a terrorist organization, the Trump administration is sending a long overdue signal to Moscow and the global far-right.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/06/the-u-s-government-is-finally-getting-tough-on-white-nationalist-terrorism/