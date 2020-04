Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020

In recent decades Russia has been too focused on the United States. On the eve of the third decade of the 21st century Russians should arm themselves with patience, set their eyes on the domestic affairs, and establish smooth and balanced relations with far stronger China. | Русский

