Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 15:11 Hits: 1

The Palestinian health care system has been held back by military occupation and is unprepared for the coronavirus onslaught. Israel must act swiftly.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/03/30/its-up-to-israel-to-stop-a-coronavirus-catastrophe-among-palestinians/