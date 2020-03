Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 13:12 Hits: 2

Russia faces a conundrum in Syria: how to modernize the armed forces while the regime's political priorities undermine proposed reforms in personnel management, force generation, and unit organization. | عربي

Read more https://carnegie-mec.org/publications/81149?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss