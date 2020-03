Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 13:20 Hits: 2

Russia faces opportunities and challenges as it seeks to restructure and reform the Syrian armed forces, which it sees as a key to concluding the civil war on terms favorable to the Assad regime, containing Iranian involvement, and winding down Russia's combat role. | عربي

Read more https://carnegie-mec.org/publications/81148?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss