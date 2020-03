Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 21:52 Hits: 3

Millions of people stuck at home will turn to social media, where disinformation is rife. Radical Islamists and far-right groups are exploiting widespread confusion and fear to spread hate.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/03/26/self-isolation-might-stop-coronavirus-but-spread-extremism/