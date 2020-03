Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 18:50 Hits: 1

Countries such as South Korea that test thousands of people per day have slowed the outbreak. Other nations must adopt Seoul’s model before it’s too late.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/03/23/coronavirus-pandemic-south-korea-italy-mass-testing-covid19-will-keep-spreading/