Great Decisions At Home

Due to social distancing policies required to slow the spread of COVID-19, the ForeignPolicyAssociation has made the digital edition of the Great Decisions television series available for participants to stream in their homes.

Bellow, please find links to some of our content. Please share and enjoy!

Rising Tide: Climate Change and the World’s Oceans Stream Here The New India Stream Here Red Sea Rivalries: A conflict of Interests Stream Here Unchained: The Source of Human Trafficking Stream Here Northern Triangle: The Origins of America’s Migrant Crisis Stream Here Competing for Influence: China in Latin America Stream Here The Will of the People: Duterte’s Philippines Stream Here Artificial Intelligence: The Global Race for the New Fronter Stream Here Yemen: A History of Conflict Stream Here Americans and the World

