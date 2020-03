Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Saturday, 07 March 2020 07:00 Hits: 11

An important question for other UN Member States is whether the shift in U.S. global outlook under the Trump Administration marks a four year aberration from, or the new normal for, U.S. foreign policy.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/81238?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss