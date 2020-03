Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 23:08 Hits: 2

The appointment of White House aide Sean Doocey could douse hopes of change for a battered and bruised State Department bureau.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/03/04/trump-loyalist-appointed-oversee-relations-with-un-who-sean-doocey-international-organization-affairs-bureau/