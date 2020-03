Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 16:59 Hits: 2

With his smashing Super Tuesday victories and Bloomberg's endorsement, the former vice president has suddenly become the chief 2020 challenger to Trump.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/03/04/biden-versus-trump-election-primaries-super-tuesday-what-does-election-mean-for-foreignpolicy-sanders/