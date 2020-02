Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 15:58 Hits: 0

In a few words, Bong Joon-ho conjured up a whole tale of economic insecurity.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/02/21/korea-bong-oscars-parasite-hidden-backstory-middle-class-chicken-bong-joon-ho/