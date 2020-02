Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 15:19 Hits: 0

America and India risk failing to deliver on the full potential of the strategic bet they have made on one another. That will have enormous ramifications for both countries, the future of the Indo-Pacific, and the geopolitics of the unfolding century.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/81129?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss