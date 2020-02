Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 23:00 Hits: 0

The rising Democratic challenger’s business ties to America’s biggest rivals and his sympathetic comments about Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin raise questions about how tough he’d be with them as president.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/02/19/2020-presidential-race-bloomberg-democratic-primary-china-russia/