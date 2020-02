Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 21:38 Hits: 0

The secretary of state rose to prominence investigating the 2012 Benghazi attack. Now he’s on board with an administration plan to cut funds to a program honoring J. Christopher Stevens.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/02/14/pompeo-trump-administration-benghazi-public-diplomacy-state-department-christopher-stevens-federal-budget/