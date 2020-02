Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 22:28 Hits: 0

The White House blocks a U.N. resolution and threatens to withhold aid to the Palestinians.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/02/11/trump-pressures-palestinians-over-middle-east-peace-plan-israel-netanyahu-abbas-olmert-united-nations-diplomacy/