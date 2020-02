Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 11 February 2020 09:49 Hits: 6

In New York, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will express opposition to the White House peace proposal, but he won’t see a vote on a resolution against it.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/02/11/palestinian-authority-president-mahmoud-abbas-criticize-trump-middle-east-peace-plan-united-nations-security-council-israel-palestine/