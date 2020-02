Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 07 February 2020 21:16 Hits: 0

Allegations of mismanagement at the U.S. Embassy in South Africa go unaddressed.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/02/07/state-department-stonewalls-congress-embassy-south-africa-oversight-ethics-management-eliot-engel-michael-mccaul-david-hale-lana-marks/