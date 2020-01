Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 23:46 Hits: 0

The Trump administration has made it nearly impossible for Afghans who aided U.S. troops to claim asylum in the United States. Instead, thousands who aided Americans on the battlefield are stranded in a country that doesn't want them.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/01/24/trump-asylum-afghan-refugees-helped-us-troops-stuck-limbo-turkey/