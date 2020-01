Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 20:31 Hits: 0

The growing threat from the mainland can only be deterred by a public willing to make sacrifices.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/01/17/defense-navy-tsai-ing-wen-xi-jinping-taiwan-needs-more-than-election-victories-fend-off-china/