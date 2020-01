Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 20:45 Hits: 1

Three decades ago, a perfect storm of miscommunication, miscalculation, and human error in the heat of battle caused the United States to make a mistake similar to the one Iran just did.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/01/17/accidental-shootdown-iran-united-states-ukraine/