Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 19:57 Hits: 1

Thanks to Qaboos’s legacy, Oman is better placed than many of its neighbors to confront the challenges that will continue to bedevil the Middle East.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/01/14/sultan-qaboos-legacy-oman-confront-challenges-middle-east/