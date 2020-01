Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 18:54 Hits: 0

By undermining the organization’s dispute resolution body, the administration is undoing decades of rules-based economic cooperation—to the United States’ own peril.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/01/09/trumps-real-trade-war-is-being-waged-on-the-wto/