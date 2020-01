Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Monday, 30 December 2019 21:01 Hits: 0

Fridays for Future took foreign policy out of the hands of bureaucrats and officials in 2019. Next year, Greta Thunberg’s movement could go further.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/12/30/fridays-for-future-foreign-policy-bureacrats-officials-2019-greta-thunberg/