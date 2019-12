Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Saturday, 21 December 2019 10:03 Hits: 0

After a devastating loss, the British opposition needs a leader who offers credible economic policy promises rather than pipe dreams—and knows how to win.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/12/21/britains-labour-party-needs-a-21st-century-tony-blair-not-blairism/