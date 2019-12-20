The Strategic Coalition of Jerusalem and Riyadh Against Iran

Articles

From now on the Iranian regime will have to face hard facts as they continue to threaten the region.

U.S. sanctions and worldwide pressures on the regime have been made possible because of calm, resolute diplomatic and political action coming from a strategic alliance between Israel and Saudi Arabia. This alliance can put an end to the Iranian threat to the future of the region and the world, as it confronts Iran’s regime with an excellent coalition strategy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has shown himself to be serious in his economic war on Iran. The sanctions he imposed and the powers he delegated to the U.S. Treasury and State Departments represent an end to former President Barack Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — the heavy legacy of the ominous “Iran nuclear deal.”

The military option to deal with Tehran is still on the table at the White House, although military action is now less probable following Trump’s removal of John Bolton as National Security Adviser. However, Trump’s designation last April of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a “terrorist organization” — in his own words — continues to expand “the scope and scale of (U.S.) maximum pressure on the Iranian regime.”

This resulted in a dangerous escalation between the U.S. and Iran during the summer. Rapid communication between U.S. naval forces in the Mediterranean and the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy led to the detention of an Iranian oil tanker by the government of Gibraltar in July. Iran then seized two U.K. related tankers in retaliation, releasing them shortly afterward.

Such escalation leads to confused Iranian generals ordering the shooting down of a U.S. drone, harassment of foreign oil tankers in the economic waters off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Persian Gulf, and the bombing of other tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian terrorist activity has included the increasing Houthi terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia, bombing civilian targets at Abha International Airport and other locations.

In Iraq, Former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi was hastening to dissolve and restructure the Iranian backed Al-Hashd militia, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Most of the terrorist militias headed by Al-Hashd were apparently bombed by the Israeli Defense Forces a few months ago. This is similar to what the IDF is doing to pro-Iranian militias in Syria — bombing them after an escalation in southern Syria that posed a threat to Israel’s Golan Heights.

While there has been a military escalation, following U.S. pressure the European position has changed towards uniting all western nations against Iranian terrorist activity in the world in general and the Middle East specifically.

Internally, the Iranian people are grumbling about the policies of the mullah’s regime that are destroying their own country and causing Iranian citizens to fall below the poverty line. The entire Iranian people are victims of the regime’s policies.

Behind the U.S. sanctions and increasing worldwide pressure has been quiet, determined diplomatic and political action and a strategic alliance between Israel and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia. An excellent coalition strategy between Jerusalem and Riyadh is confronting and working to put an end to the Iranian threat for the future of the region and the world — the hope of every human being seeking peace and stability in this world.

