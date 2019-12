Articles

Category: Foreign Policy Published on Monday, 16 December 2019

The U.K. Labour Party’s abject failure to address anti-Semitism has garnered headlines, but hatred of Muslims is even more rampant in Britain—and the prime minister and his party have contributed to making it socially acceptable.

