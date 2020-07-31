As federal $600 weekly jobless benefit expires, cannabis sales at risk

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 31 July 2020

The U.S. government’s temporary lifeline to tens of millions of unemployed workers – $600 a week in extra jobless benefits – has likely boosted cannabis sales across much of the country amid the coronavirus-induced recession. But that benefit expired July 31, and no new deal was in place to renew the weekly payment in some form. […]

