European-grown cannabis flower variety now available to German pharmacies

Berlin-based CanPharma is believed to be the first company to offer in Germany “a German brand of medical cannabis flower sourced from a non-Canadian (owned) production facility,” the firm’s chief financial officer told Marijuana Business Daily. According to CFO David Attwood, the flower is produced in Europe in an EU-Good Manufacturing Practice-certified facility. He declined […]

