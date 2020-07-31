Rhode Island governor to renew push for adult-use cannabis legalization

Articles

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will continue trying to legalize adult-use marijuana in the state. She sees legal recreational sales as a possible revenue generator, she told Cranston TV station WJAR on Friday morning. “I was in favor of it last year, so I’m continuing to be in favor of it,” Raimondo said during a […]

