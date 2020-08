Multistate marijuana operator Jushi upsizes debt financing to $33.3 million

Articles

Florida-based multistate marijuana and hemp operator Jushi Holdings increased a debt financing announced in late July by roughly $18 million, citing strong demand from shareholders and management. The debt financing, which was meant to fund Jushi’s $37 million purchase of grower-processor Pennsylvania Medical Solutions (PAMS) from Minneapolis-based MSO Vireo Health International, was previously worth $15.25 […]

