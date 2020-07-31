Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 20:17 Hits: 0

Ontario’s lone cannabis wholesaler and distributor received the green light from the provincial government to expand its privately operated distribution network when necessary, an Ontario Cannabis Store spokesperson told Marijuana Business Daily. A new distribution warehouse could come sooner than later, according to one analyst, potentially providing the slack the system currently lacks to open […]

Ontario to open second cannabis warehouse ‘by September,’ analyst says is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-to-open-second-cannabis-warehouse-by-september-analyst-says/