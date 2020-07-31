The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Poll: Will end of federal $600 weekly jobless benefit impact marijuana sales?

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The $600-a-week subsidy that has kept millions of unemployed Americans afloat since late April was to expire July 31. Congress has been unable to strike a deal to renew or replace the CARES Act, so all sectors of the U.S. economy are fearful of what lies ahead. And that includes the cannabis industry. Read about […]

