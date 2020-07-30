The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US House endorses protections for adult-use marijuana programs

This story has been updated to reflect the results of the final roll call vote. The U.S. House, for the second year in a row, passed an amendment that would prevent the Department of Justice from interfering with state-legal recreational and medical cannabis programs. The provision reflects bipartisan support in the Democrat-controlled House for protecting […]

