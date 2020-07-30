The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Maine now hopes to start recreational marijuana sales by year-end

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Maine’s potential $300 million a year recreational marijuana program now is expected to launch sales by the end of the year, according to state officials. That would be more than four years after Mainers legalized adult use, with recent delays stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The launch date is based on the first group of […]

Maine now hopes to start recreational marijuana sales by year-end is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/maine-recreational-marijuana-sales-could-start-by-year-end/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version