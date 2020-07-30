Maine now hopes to start recreational marijuana sales by year-end

Articles

Maine’s potential $300 million a year recreational marijuana program now is expected to launch sales by the end of the year, according to state officials. That would be more than four years after Mainers legalized adult use, with recent delays stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The launch date is based on the first group of […]

