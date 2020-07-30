SEC sues six in alleged $25M scam involving two cannabis enterprises

Articles

(A version of this story first appeared on Hemp Industry Daily.) Federal securities regulators have accused six people of deceiving investors by promising astounding returns as part of an alleged $25 million scam for a supposed marijuana farm and CBD extraction facility in California. The money was raised from more than 400 investors from across the […]

