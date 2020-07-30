Some WHO cannabis recommendations draw strong opposition at recent UN meeting

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020

Two of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) cannabis scheduling recommendations might face an uphill battle getting adopted later this year by the United Nations’ Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND). That revelation stems from an analysis of statements made by U.N.-member states at a recent two-day CND meeting. Still, many in the cannabis industry are hoping […]

