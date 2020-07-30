The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Some WHO cannabis recommendations draw strong opposition at recent UN meeting

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Some WHO cannabis recommendations draw strong opposition at recent UN meeting

Two of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) cannabis scheduling recommendations might face an uphill battle getting adopted later this year by the United Nations’ Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND). That revelation stems from an analysis of statements made by U.N.-member states at a recent two-day CND meeting. Still, many in the cannabis industry are hoping […]

Some WHO cannabis recommendations draw strong opposition at recent UN meeting is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/some-who-cannabis-recommendations-draw-strong-opposition-at-recent-un-meeting/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version