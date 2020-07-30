The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oregon’s easy cannabis licensing rules allow for some social equity, but more funding needed

(This is the fourth in a series of stories from Marijuana Business Daily examining social equity regulations and business opportunities in key U.S. markets. Part 1 covered Illinois, Part 2 covered Michigan, and Part 3 covered California.) Oregon’s social equity provisions might be lacking compared to other statewide programs, but some industry analysts cite the relatively low barrier […]

Oregon’s easy cannabis licensing rules allow for some social equity, but more funding needed is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/oregon-cannabis-licensing-rules-allow-for-some-social-equity-but-funding-lacking/

