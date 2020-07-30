The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former Maryland lawmaker sent to prison in cannabis bribery case

A former state lawmaker who helped create Maryland’s medical marijuana industry was sentenced to two years in prison for taking bribes for legislative favors, including votes to benefit a medical marijuana company. During Wednesday’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake said Cheryl Glenn, 69, sold her office to pay her bills and tried to cover […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/former-maryland-lawmaker-sent-to-prison-in-cannabis-bribery-case/

