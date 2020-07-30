The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

FSD Pharma to surrender cannabis licenses, sell off marijuana assets

FSD Pharma to surrender cannabis licenses, sell off marijuana assets

Canadian holding company FSD Pharma said it’s exiting the marijuana business and relinquishing Health Canada cannabis licenses held by subsidiary FV Pharma. FSD Pharma CEO Raza Bokhari said the decision was made to maximize shareholder value as the company focuses on: Research and development of a compound described as an anti-inflammatory agent for treating hospitalized […]

FSD Pharma to surrender cannabis licenses, sell off marijuana assets is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/fsd-pharma-to-surrender-cannabis-licenses-sell-off-fv-pharma-marijuana-assets/

