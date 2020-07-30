FSD Pharma to surrender cannabis licenses, sell off marijuana assets

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 16:24 Hits: 1

Canadian holding company FSD Pharma said it’s exiting the marijuana business and relinquishing Health Canada cannabis licenses held by subsidiary FV Pharma. FSD Pharma CEO Raza Bokhari said the decision was made to maximize shareholder value as the company focuses on: Research and development of a compound described as an anti-inflammatory agent for treating hospitalized […]

