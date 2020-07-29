The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Massachusetts recreational cannabis social equity-boosting measures fail

Efforts to increase social equity funding for adult-use marijuana applicants in Massachusetts and diversify the industry have stalled in this year’s state legislative session. Massachusetts lawmakers declined to endorse a number of last-minute amendments designed to bolster the state’s retail cannabis social equity programs, the Boston Business Journal reported. Massachusetts’s adult-use cannabis program includes social […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/recreational-cannabis-social-equity-boosting-measures-fail-in-massachusetts/

