Cannabis company Aphria reports quarterly EBITDA growth, net loss in Q4

Major Canadian cannabis producer Aphria on Wednesday reported strong quarterly EBITDA growth, despite coronavirus-related impairment charges from its international operations that contributed to a net loss. The Leamington, Ontario-based company reported adjusted EBITDA of 8.6 million Canadian dollars ($6.4 million) for the quarter ended May 31, up 49% from the third quarter. Net revenue grew […]

