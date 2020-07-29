The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Three Nevada marijuana retailers accused of selling contaminated flower

Nevada regulators are investigating three recreational cannabis stores for selling tainted flower, part of a larger, ongoing problem for the state regarding testing of marijuana products. The state’s Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) and the Department of Taxation told all Nevada cannabis retailers in March to stop selling Cherry OG F3 because the flower failed lab […]

