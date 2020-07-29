Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

Amid the ongoing expansion of New Jersey’s medical marijuana market as well as the anticipated victory of recreational legalization at the ballot box in November, some of the state’s cannabis companies are investing heavily in cultivation build-outs and other infrastructure to meet an expected surge in demand. Many industry insiders anticipate the New Jersey marijuana […]

New Jersey marijuana companies invest in infrastructure build-outs ahead of recreational vote is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-jersey-marijuana-companies-invest-in-infrastructure-ahead-of-recreational-vote/