Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:00 Hits: 0

Germany imported 4,126 kilograms (9,096 pounds) of medical cannabis flower for pharmacy dispensing during the first half of 2020, an increase of more than 60% compared to the same period last year, new government data shows. A small part of the imported flower could’ve been re-exported to other European countries, including the Czech Republic, Italy, […]

German imports of cannabis flower up in first half of 2020 versus 2019 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/german-medical-cannabis-flower-imports-jump-more-than-60-in-first-half-of-2020-versus-2019/